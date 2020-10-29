First State Bank and Trust appointed of Monica Weekes and Ryan Cari to its Board of Directors.
Weekes is a University of Minnesota graduate where she earned her Bachelor’s in French education. She currently serves on the Board of the William H. Phipps Foundation and is a foundation representative to the Board of the Phipps Center for the Arts. Previously, she has served on the Board of Operation Help, including president for 8 years. Weekes has been a Hudson resident for more 34 years.
She has two children who live in Stillwater and Lakewood, Colorado. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, gardening and landscape work, music, T’ai Chi, quilting, reading, and spoiling her three granddaughters.
Cari is a partner at the law firm of Heywood, Cari and Anderson, S.C where he has been practicing law for 16 years.
His practice focuses on real estate, business, banking and estate planning.
Prior to joining the FSBT Board, Ryan had served for 13 years as a bank director with First American Bank, N.A., and also served on the credit committee for 8 years. He is a lifelong resident of Hudson and is active in the Hudson community.
The organizations Ryan has served include, Hudson Community Foundation (past president), Phipps Center for the Arts, Hudson Hospital Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Hudson
Daybreak Rotary, and the Knights of Columbus. Ryan is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - La
Crosse and the University of St. Thomas School of Law. Ryan, his wife Camille, and their four children reside in Hudson.
About First State Bank and Trust
First State Bank and Trust, founded in 1914, offers full-service banking, mortgage and insurance services at four branches in the St. Croix Valley including Bayport, Oak Park Heights and Stillwater, Minnesota and Hudson, Wisconsin. The bank also offers limited service at three senior living facilities in the area.
The Trust Department is one of the largest community bank trust departments in the Midwest with assets exceeding $3 billion.
