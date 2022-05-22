Camping near Marine on St. Croix, and finding yourself wanting to fish, but don’t have any gear, a new bait and tackle shop can get you everything you need.
Mike and Wendy Houck along with their daughter Gabriella opened the Marine Bait & Tackle shop on the state’s fishing opener Saturday, May 14, in the back side of the Marine General Store, 101 Judd St.
Wendy is the assistant manager of the general store. She saw a need for a bait shop, and asked if there was something her family could do with the vacant space.
“We fish all the time, and there’s not a bait shop in this area,” Wendy said. “There’s definitely a need in the area and we hear it non-stop.”
Since opening, they have been able to attract people camping at William O’Brien Park. Wendy the St. Croix River is a short walk away so fishermen can grab all their gear and take a short jaunt to the river to catch fish.
The store sells live bait, rods and reels and fishing tackle. Mike and Wendy Houck owned a bait and archery store in Stillwater about eight years ago, which helped them put together the bait shop quickly.
The store sells crappie minnows, fatheads, suckers, shiners along with crawlers and leeches
They were able to get everything they needed including tanks for bait, and the owner of the general store helped clean up and paint the space to get everything ready quickly. “We went from conception to being open in nine days,” Mike said.
For more information, call the store at 612-834-8110.
