A downtown Minneapolis restaurant is opening its first location outside of the city, bringing Devil’s Advocate to Stillwater in October. Devil’s Advocate will open next month in the space previously occupied by Famous Dave’s and the Eagles Club 94 on the north side of Highway 36 at 14200 60th St. N., Stillwater.
“After nearly a decade of bringing our unique take on food & drink to Minneapolis, we are excited to announce that the Devil is coming to Stillwater in October,” owner Erik Forsberg said. “We have been searching for the perfect place to take the Devil’s Advocate experience and after years of looking at locations around the Twin Cities, we believe Stillwater is an ideal fit. This region has a great combination of savvy local residents and visitors from miles around. We’re looking forward to making Stillwater a little hotter.”
Forsberg is an experienced restauranteur and entrepreneur who owns Devil’s Advocate in down-town Minneapolis, Dan Kelly’s Pub, Erik the Red, and Broadway Pizza franchises.
He is also a founding partner in Munnin Organics, a CBD and plant-based wellness company, and Naked Beef, a non-GMO, no hormones, no antibiotics cattle operation. Devil’s Advocate Stillwater will open in mid-October.
The space is currently undergoing a thorough renovation that will be completed in late September.
Details will be available soon on the Devil’s Advocate website at devilsadvocatebar.com, on Twitter at @DevilsBarMN or on Instagram at @DevilsAdvocateStillwater.
