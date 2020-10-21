Cub Foods, based in Stillwater, is one of 18 companies statewide to be recognized for its efforts to end hunger in their communities through the annual Minnesota Grocers Association Bag Hunger Campaign.
The campaign was coordinated by the MGA and included 250 MGA retail members, 10 vendor partners, and community food banks and food shelves across the state, according to a press release from MGA. The MGA’s hunger programs have provided more 39 million meals to Minnesota families since 2008.
Retailers encouraged customers to donate grocery items in-store or round up purchase totals at the register, contributing the price difference to feed local families. Others prominently displayed the names of customers who donated money on grocery list icons. All food and monetary contributions collected were distributed to a variety of local food shelves, banks, and support organizations across the state.
Cub Foods received the Silver Plate Award for Best Marketing. This award is presented to the companies who maximized in-store and online promotions while engaging consumers to end hunger, according to the release. The business created a multitude of displays and signage to encourage customers to give back.
As winners, they received $1,000 to donate to a food charity of their choice. On behalf Cub Foods a virtual donation was made to The Camden Promise Food Shelf. Customarily, this contribution is made during an in-person presentation, and the format change was made because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today’s economy has put many Minnesota families in a position that is forcing them to make tough choices and seek help,” said Pastor Jeff Nehrbass, chairman of The Camden Promise. “More than ever, food charities depend on the support of their communities to keep up with demand. Minnesota’s grocers, vendors, and their customers have proven that together, we can succeed in the fight to end hunger.”
CUB, based in Stillwater, was established in 1968 as one of the nation’s first discount grocery stores. The organization, which is owned by parent company UNFI, operates 79 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois.
