Brewers

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild is moving its popular “Brewed in Minnesota” State Fair exhibit online this fall.

Subscribers will receive exclusive Minnesota craft beer video content that showcases the best of Minnesota’s craft beer industry and details the brewing process from the farm to the pint glass. Content will include:

•Beer Style Explorations

•Special Release Previews

•Behind the Scenes looks at the industry, and

•Roundtable Talks featuring the insight and expertise of leaders in the MN craft brew scene

 Craft beer fans can purchase an all-access pass for exclusive video content released daily from Aug. 27 – Sept. 7, featuring more than 25 Minnesota craft breweries, brewpubs, and other local businesses, shop discounts and a digital download of the 2020 MNCBG Craft Beer Map, and enter into a raffle for the MNCBG’s Passport Pack, which includes more than $1,000 in craft beer 2-for-1 deals around the state.

 For a preview of content visit https://www.mncraftbrew.org/event/state-fair

 The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild (mncraftbrew.org) is a not-for-profit organization that was founded in 2000 and is made up of more than 150 Minnesota brewery members. The Guild promotes Minnesota’s booming brewing industry by sponsoring festivals and special events including: the MN Brewers Cup, All Pints North, the State Fair’s Brewed in Minnesota exhibit, and Autumn Brew Review, and Winterfest.

Load comments