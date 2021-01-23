Camille Williams purchased the Mainstream Boutique franchise store in Oak Park Heights in January just months before the coronavirus pandemic temporarily closed all non-essential businesses.
When the first closure hit — and the Boutique’s doors were locked to the general public — Williams and store manager Kate Ellison brainstormed how the business could survive, and they started posting videos showcasing the store’s clothes on Facebook videos six days a week.
“That first video (we sold) was like $38,” Williams said. “Well OK, $38 is better than nothing. So the next day we did $160.”
By the second week of the Facebook videos, they were selling $2,500 a day.
“And people were starting to give really good feedback because everybody was stuck at home, and it was just me and Camille here,” Ellison said. “We were hearing feedback for women that ‘this is the best part of my day.’ So we were their happy place, this gave us motivation.”
In March when Gov. Tim Walz ordered all non-essential businesses to temporarily shutter, Williams ordered a large amount of inventory that as a small business she had to pay for immediately.
“I thought for sure we were going to close because I did not plan for this,” Williams said.
But Williams was determined to make her outlet work.
“I was a new owner, there was no way I could fail that quickly,” Williams said.
Often, retailers must be dynamic and change with the times — but Williams was forced to adapt almost instantly to changes thrown at her in 2020 —she found a lifeline with the Facebook videos.
Once the videos took off, Williams started ordering products from vendors to their delightful surprise.
“They were like ‘What! You want to order? All we’re getting is cancellation calls,’” Williams said. “I know, but we’ve never done videos before.”
In December 2020 the store was up 24% in sales from December 2019. A fact that made the owner giddy while talking to The Gazette.
Williams also credits the social media marketing campaign in helping her store become one of the top five performing Mainstream Boutiques in the country.
When the governor’s spring lockdown order lifted, business started increasing at the Oak Park Heights Mainstream Boutique, 5815 Neal Ave. N.
“Because we had that added business,” Williams said. “I was thinking now people would stop social media and then they’ll just want to shop.”
But that wasn’t the case, and the store ended the year at only 3% down from sales in 2019. 2019 was Mainstream’s boutique highest earning year in the store’s history.
“In the end, it’s really cool because it’s taught us that we can roll with all the punches,” inventory manager Kyra Roettger added. “We can wear masks; we can sanitize; we can do whatever is thrown at us and we’ve got a really good team here.”
Another obstacle
In early November, Williams was dealt one more hurdle when the store was robbed, and about $40,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.
“The nine years this place was in business, there was never a break in,” Williams said. “But my detective manager here Kate was just so offended by the break-in. She was just not going to lay down.”
Ellison tracked down surveillance coverage from a nearby restaurant tenant. The footage helped the Oak Park Heights Police track down approximately $17,000 of the stolen merchandise, and the case is still in progress.
“That was just so violating,” Ellison said. “(Williams) had been working hard the whole year. I felt bad just for everything you had been through this year.”
However, much of the recovered product isn’t resellable.
“We didn’t put any on the floor,” Williams said. “I (still) haven’t figured out what to do with it.”
Learning from adversity
There are a few key takeaways, Williams and her staff have learned from surviving the pandemic and a burglary.
“I’ve learned really and truly to go with the flow,” Williams said. “I mean be dynamic with our business. I analyze our business every single Sunday on what worked, what didn’t and what did we used to do.”
Shortly before Thanksgiving Gov. Walz ordered another lockdown because of surging COVID-19 cases in the state. Those measures closed in-person dining along with gyms, but those measures don’t affect retailers.
With those recent closure measures, Williams is unsure if patrons will come into the store, and she is working to determine how to best continue her marketing. However, she knows her store has the support of St. Croix Valley citizens.
“I learned that people really do believe in their local communities,” Williams said. “That’s been the greatest thing that I’ve learned. We’ve always said that, but we really felt that this year.”
