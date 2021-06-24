Among the new juveniles is a hyperactive Grackle family. The five kids fly incessantly between neighborhood yards exploring and making their “chitip” call. The parents showed them the Oriole feeder— but unlike other birds that eat neatly — the Grackle kids grab big globs of jelly and fly away.
One parent demonstrated taking a bird bath but it didn’t seem of interest … probably a juvenile boy. But after a couple of days of our extreme heat, one ventured in and disappeared for five minutes in a spray of water. I suppose the hot water finally ran out.
Well behaved young catbirds, cardinals and grosbeaks enjoy the feeders without creating a ruckus. It was so hot one morning that the black squirrel flopped belly-flat on a cool garden block for five or ten minutes, and didn’t seem to worry about the neighborhood hawk.
Sadly, the new fawn has a damaged rear leg and walks slowly. Mom is attentive, though, and licks the leg to make it better. Time will tell.
