Ribbon

Paul Werni, owner 45th Parallel distillery, cut the ribbon at the Chamber welcome celebration on June 29th, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Mediamazing Photography).

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce welcomed local business, 45th Parallel Distillery to the Chamber and community with a ribbon cutting celebration on June 29th, 2022. The event took place at 228 Water Street South in Stillwater, MN. Founder Paul Werni, along with employees, family, friends, Greater Stillwater Chamber ambassadors, members and staff were there to join in the celebration.

45th Parallel - Stillwater, their newest location, recently opened their doors to the public in the back of Stillwater Proper off of Main Street in Stillwater. 45th Parallel is a family-owned craft distillery that excels in producing grain to glass vodka and whiskey, along with Gin and Aquavit and some Cellos.

