The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce welcomed local business, 45th Parallel Distillery to the Chamber and community with a ribbon cutting celebration on June 29th, 2022. The event took place at 228 Water Street South in Stillwater, MN. Founder Paul Werni, along with employees, family, friends, Greater Stillwater Chamber ambassadors, members and staff were there to join in the celebration.
45th Parallel - Stillwater, their newest location, recently opened their doors to the public in the back of Stillwater Proper off of Main Street in Stillwater. 45th Parallel is a family-owned craft distillery that excels in producing grain to glass vodka and whiskey, along with Gin and Aquavit and some Cellos.
45th Parallel’s process is a full circle local production that begins with grain from the local Rusmar farm. They then mill, mash, ferment, and distill it all within their New Richmond facility. Afterwards, the grain is shipped to another local farm where it is used as feed for livestock, and naturally, the livestock turn the grain into fertilizer for next year’s crops, completing the cycle.
Local grains, flavors and ingredients are used as much as possible at 45th Parallel.
Visitors to this two-still satellite distillery can view the distilling and finishing process, or enjoy the beautiful Minnesota sunshine on their back patio while enjoying a craft cocktail.
