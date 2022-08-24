Witchery

Jodi Jacobson, owner of Midwest Witchery and Healing, cut the ribbon at the Chamber welcome celebration on July 21st, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.)

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce welcomed local business, Midwest Witchery and Healing to the Chamber and community with a ribbon cutting celebration on July 21st, 2022.

The event took place at 324 Main Street South, Suite 7, in Stillwater, MN. Jodi Jacobson, along with her employees, family, friends, Greater Stillwater Chamber ambassadors, members and staff were there to join in the celebration.

Load comments