The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce welcomed local business, Midwest Witchery and Healing to the Chamber and community with a ribbon cutting celebration on July 21st, 2022.
The event took place at 324 Main Street South, Suite 7, in Stillwater, MN. Jodi Jacobson, along with her employees, family, friends, Greater Stillwater Chamber ambassadors, members and staff were there to join in the celebration.
When Witch Jodi started on her magical journey over 40 years ago it was hard to find resources.
This gave rise to her dream to open a store of her own, a place of resource and community where she could offer help to those that are just starting their own journey.
“Combining western medical knowledge - being a nurse, and using herbal remedies and magic as a witch, I love to help others” says Jodi.
A metaphysical healing safe space for everyone. Midwest Witchery and Healing carries candles, crystals, herbs, aromatherapy, books, tarot decks, divination readings and so much more.
Most candles are hand crafted by Witch Jodi with all organic materials during proper moon phases with appropriate intentions.
The store has aromatherapy blends, bulk herbs, topical salves and creams for healing.
By using the moon phases while creating these products, they are made with the most potent and beneficial energies to help you with whatever you may need.
We are here to assist you with your spiritual needs as this is a safe environment for all on their own unique path.
