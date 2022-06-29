Nathan Klonecki, along with Eric Hoffman, Donna Luttinen, Brooke Kjos and board members of the St. Croix Soccer Club , cut the ribbon at the Chamber welcome celebration on June 1st. Photo courtesy of Jared Arvin Photography.
Coaches, board members and parents of youth soccer players were on hand Wednesday, June 1 for a ribbon cutting celebration in honor of St. Croix Soccer Club. The ribbon cutting served as a formal welcome to the community and recognition by The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce of its newest member.
The St. Croix Soccer Club, whose offices are in Stillwater has grown into a regional power since its founding in 1984. While committed to providing quality programming to residents of the St. Croix Valley, the club has become a destination for elite soccer players from Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.
With over 75 teams and 60 coaches, the St. Croix Soccer Club offers youth soccer programs for players aged 4-19. Young players, in the 4-9 age group, can take advantage of rec programs such as Dev League and Kickers. For older players, St. Croix Soccer Club fields competitive teams for both boys and girls in the 9-19 age group. Currently the club has over 900 youth players involved in competitive soccer.
The St. Croix Legends, whose name is intended to honor the loggers, sawmill workers and the men and women who helped build the Stillwater lumber industry, currently represent the club, and the St. Croix valley in United States League Two, a pre-professional soccer league.
Over the last 19 years the club has been hosting the St. Croix Cup Tournament, seeing almost 140 teams participating in a single tournament and drawing thousands to the area for the tournament weekend.
St. Croix Soccer Club strives to maintain an environment that embodies the core values of integrity, leadership, perseverance, respect and teamwork while enhancing self-esteem, promoting self-confidence and cultivating a lifelong passion for the game.
