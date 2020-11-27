The Greater Stillwater Chamber will start selling Commerce Chamber Bucks as part of a gift-certificate program to support Stillwater area businesses during the pandemic.
Chamber Bucks are gift certificates sold by the Chamber of Commerce and are redeemable to purchase merchandise, food, or service at any participating member’s business. A list of participating businesses on the Chamber of Commerce website and on the brochure itself when you purchase the Chamber Bucks.
Chamber Executive Director Robin Anthony said the gift certificates are a way to support local businesses when coronavirus numbers are spiking and residents may be hesitant to frequent establishments. When the COVID-19 numbers subside, and residents may feel safer, they can redeem the gift cards
Starting Dec. 1, Chamber Bucks can be purchased in denominations of $5, $10, $20 or $100 and they do not expire. They will be available for purchase in person, at the Chamber office (333 N. Main St., Stillwater, by phone at 651-439-4001) or online at https://greaterstillwaterchamber.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.