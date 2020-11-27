The Greater Stillwater Chamber will start selling Commerce Chamber Bucks as part of a gift-certificate program to support Stillwater area businesses during the pandemic.

Chamber Bucks are gift certificates sold by the Chamber of Commerce and are redeemable to purchase merchandise, food, or service at any participating member’s business. A list of participating businesses on the Chamber of Commerce website and on the brochure itself when you purchase the Chamber Bucks.

Chamber Executive Director Robin Anthony said the gift certificates are a way to support local businesses when coronavirus numbers are spiking and residents may be hesitant to frequent establishments. When the COVID-19 numbers subside, and residents may feel safer, they can redeem the gift cards

Starting Dec. 1, Chamber Bucks can be purchased in denominations of $5, $10, $20 or $100 and they do not expire. They will be available for purchase in person, at the Chamber office (333 N. Main St., Stillwater, by phone at 651-439-4001) or online at https://greaterstillwaterchamber.com/

