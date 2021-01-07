The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce announced three new members to the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors: Sarah Jesperson, Nathan Pulscher and Annette Sallman.
Annette Sallman
Annette Sallman is the director of community education for Stillwater Area Public Schools. She has more than 25 years of experience in education.
After joining the Stillwater school district in 2004, Annette served in several roles before assuming the director’s position in 2014. Although she does not live in Stillwater, she considers it her community. In addition to her work from the school district, she is a board member for United Way Washington County East, serves on the Lakeview Health Foundation and Well-Being Advisory Committee.
In addition, Ryan Benson, VP commercial lending, Lake Elmo Bank moves into the position of Board Chair, Susan St. Ores, Mayor of Bayport, becomes vice chair, and Lisa Bevens is the outgoing Board Chair.
Nathan Pulscher
Nathan is the Vice President of Ancillary Services for Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater. His responsibilities include oversight of EMS, Lab, Imaging, Pharmacy, Respiratory Therapy, Rehab, Homecare and Hospice and is a key member of the senior leadership team for Lakeview Hospital. Nathan and his wife, Donnie, moved to the area about five years ago.
Sara Jesperson
Jesperson along with her husband, co-own five Anytime Fitness Centers, the Trumi Franchise system and is also a co-founder, lead talent, and trainer for Wellbeats; a virtual fitness presentation for live experience. She is also the owner of the The Lumberjack in downtown Stillwater. She is an active nonprofit community leader and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Marina, Mulberry Point Yacht Harbor and the Discover Stillwater Tourism Bureau.
