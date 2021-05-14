The fifth annual Chamber Gala & Community Award Celebration is an opportunity to recognize community leaders and celebrate business and individual with its annual Community Awards, and the chamber has released the list of this year’s nominees.
The event will be held from 5-10 p.m. May 20 at JX Event Center.
This year’s theme will be “Mad Hatter’s Ball”
The theme-inspired decor and a cast of characters will greet guests at the door and throughout the event, while enjoying activities and entertainment, featuring music from the band “Function Junction.”
Ted Wegleitner, President of Lakeview and Stillwater Chief of Police, Brian Mueller will emcee this year’s event.
Non-Profit
Rise Stillwater
Stillwater Zephyr Theatre
Sustainable Stillwater MN
United Way of Washington County East
Vallee de Croix A capella Chorus
Educator -Brad Benson, special education teacher, Stillwater Area High School
-Nate Cox, principal, Lily Lake Elementary School
-Joseph Flock, fifth grade teacher, Lily Lake Elementary School
-Janna Leifeld Meline, director and preschool teacher at Sunny Hill Preschool
-Ricky D. Michel, activities director, Stillwater Area High School
-Ms. Chris Otto, assistant principal, Stillwater Area High School
Small business
Forge and Foundry
-Kristina Lynn Photography and Design
-Manger Restaurant Wine Bar
-Daily Grind Espresso Café
Large business
-Eckberg Lammers Law Firm
-Innovative Basement Authority
-O’Neill Electric
-River Market Community Co-op
-Senior Care Solutions
-The Historic Water Street Inn
-The Lumberjack
Chamber Ambassador
-Melody Fox
-Judd Orff
-Kelly Stenerson
Community Volunteer
-Erica Oesterreich, Stillwater Area Community Foundation
-Jen Bertsch, Moxy Coaching
-Sara Jespersen, The Lumberjack
Community Hero:
-Tim Bell, retired, Stillwater Fire Department
-First responders at Lakeview Hospital
Youth Visionary:
-Ana Weaver, student, Stillwater Area High School
-William Raymond, student, Stillwater Area High School
2020 VIBRANCY AWARD
-Eric Morley, owner and staff, Big Frog of Woodbury
-Dario Majia, dance studio owner and instructor, Curio Dance & School,
-DiaSorin
-Mike Polehna, retired, Stillwater City Council
-River Market Community Co-op, staff and store employees
-Terri Christenson, principal Secretary, Stillwater Middle School
-Tim and Megan Palm, owners, The Daily Grind Espresso Cafe
