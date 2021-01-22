A married couple bought a restaurant planning to restore the place to its former glory days, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought their plans to a screeching halt and they had to pivot.
Mike and Kat Duncan purchased the Chilkoot Café, 826 Fourth St. S., Stillwater, in June 2019. They were regulars of the café since its original opening in 2007.
Shortly after purchasing, they changed the name to Muddy Paw Café, but the moniker drew a legal challenge from another business with the same name. So they changed it and they are now operating the restaurant as the Coffee Paw Café.
About two years before the couple purchased it, the former owner left the café and let the place basically run itself.
“Well, it ran itself into the ground,” Mike said. “Filthy, and normally half the menu was not available.”
Even the essentials were often gone — including bacon.
“You can’t be a breakfast place and run out of bacon,” Kat said.
Mike said the problems could all be tied to a lack of management.
“We came in and really turned the place around,” Kat said.
Shortly after the ownership change, Mike explained his customers were telling him: “Hey, quality is back again’ consistency is back again. Cleanliness is back again. We had people who wouldn’t step foot in the bathroom because they were never
cleaned. Never”
The first goal was to fix those major issues, and the second was to tackle the financial side.
“When we took over, labor cost was somewhere around 65 to 70%,” Mike said. “It should be more like 25 to 30%.”
Food costs were outrageous. At the start of January 2020 food and labor costs were starting to come under control, and the pair were gaining some confidence they were setting up the business
for success.
“We were very well poised to make money in the winter,” Mike said.
“And we were so excited for summer,” Kat added.
Then the pandemic hit.
Gov. Tim Walz ordered all non-essential businesses to temporarily close and restaurants could only offer takeout from March to mid-May.
While they were allowed to open for to-go orders, they weren’t receiving
many calls.
One reason Mike cites for the lull in those orders is that a lot of breakfast food doesn’t travel well, Mike explained.
“Can you imagine what an eggs Benedict looks like 20 minutes after it’s been in a car,” Mike said.
The café also is not set up for takeout as they don’t have a delivery service, and they didn’t want to leave food outside in the cold. DoorDash and GrubHub take a large portion of the proceeds.
“We ran the math every which way from Wednesday, and there was no way to keep the kitchen rolling with a full menu and do takeout,” Kat said. “So what we did instead was we rejiggered our bake case to be savories
and sweets.”
They only stocked the pastry case with sweets before COVID.
When the Duncans purchased the café, it had a full-service kitchen and offered breakfast, brunch and lunch.
They staffed the café with 18 employees. With the lull in orders the owners were forced to lay everyone off — except for a part-time baker.
Since the pandemic forced them to significantly cut back, the couple has operated the café more like a coffee shop with counter service and only offering food from the pastry case.
A coffee house was not the business model the owners were striving for when they purchased it in 2019. They are aiming to make it past the pandemic and are dreaming of seeing the back of house busy again and restarting their full menu.
The Duncans saw a little bit of promise during COVID when they made $120 in net profit June 2020, but that was the exception for their f
ledgling business.
“Otherwise we typically lose between $2,000 and $3,000 a month,” Mike said.
The couple found themselves facing a challenge again, when in response to surging coronavirus cases Walz re-imposed limits and restaurants in Minnesota could only offer takeout from late November 2020 until January.
The Gazette met with the owners on Jan. 11, the first day that Gov. Walz loosened restrictions from the second lockdown. Restaurants in the state can now operate at 50% capacity with other COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
Those distancing restrictions means that because Coffee Paw Café must keep tables and walkways six feet apart, it only allows the owners to serve at 33% of the café’s capacity — or 18
patrons total.
“I think that’s the case for a lot of restaurants,” Kat said. “That 50% isn’t always 50% for everybody.”
Kat noted that even though 33% is better than nothing, it isn’t enough for them to turn a profit.
“Are we excited to open back up, sort of,” Kat said. “In that it’s always more fun to have our customers come in and sit down.”
However, the couple also noted the more people who come in, the higher the risk of contracting COVID is for the owners and everyone patronizing the cafe.
She added that when people are eating they aren’t masked and often forget to put a mask back on when heading to the bathroom, and also they will just mill about the place maskless.
While the pair would like to see help from the state, they believe a coordinated federal response is what’s needed.
“I think it goes past the governor,” Mike said in response to an inquiry from the Gazette about what Walz should do to help out. “I think it’s not a Minnesota thing. It needs to be federal. We need to have a federal regulation.”
One problem caused by not having a nationwide set of standards is that Wisconsin restaurants get to compete in a different ball game.
“Stillwater loses a lot of business to Wisconsin,” Mike said. “That’s going to be hard to get back. Three miles that way, they’re not playing by the same rules that we are.”
Kat said their original plan was to get the place up and running to start making a profit after three years in operation, but the pandemic is throwing a wrench into that blueprint.
Small restaurants survive by making only a little bit of money even when there isn’t a global pandemic.
“It’s a horrible time to be a restaurant owner where (profit) margins are slim on the best of days,” Kat said. “… (If) you’re doing a restaurant you’re doing it because you love it…you’re not in it to make money you’re in it to do a little better than break even.”
Following the passage of the CARES Act many Washington County businesses received Paycheck Protection Program loans as a way to keep their business afloat. However, Coffee Paw Café was not eligible for one of those loans because they had not been in business for a full year.
The CARES Act is a roughly $2 trillion economic relief bill passed by Congress in March, and signed into law by former President Donald Trump on March 27.
Mike eventually was able to secure a personal loan that the couple used to keep the café running. Kat also is the owner of CLICK a digital recruitment firm, and they are using the profits from her business to keep café afloat
While the owners have struggled to keep the doors open, were forced to change their name and are losing money throughout the pandemic, they are holding onto hope that enough people will get vaccinated soon enough that the world will return to normal. So that they can fulfill their vision of turning the café into the restaurant that they once loved.
Coffee Paw Café, 826 Fourth St., Stillwater, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday – Sunday; ;hone: 651-342-0429; Email info@coffeepawcafe.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoffeePawCafeStillwater. Website: https://www.coffeepawcafe.com/
