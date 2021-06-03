Ashley Kemplin-Gamm joined Eckberg Lammers in the firm’s Commercial Real Estate Group.
Prior to joining Eckberg Lammers, Kemplin-Gamm worked in the title industry, managing and closing complex commercial real estate transactions as a commercial closer and underwriting counsel.
She routinely reviewed and drafted real estate documents, negotiated title policy coverage on behalf of lenders and owners, and analyzed risk relating to coverages based upon condition of title.
“We are thrilled to have Ashley join Eckberg Lammers as we continue to grow our real estate practice,” shareholder Nick Vivian stated. “Ashley brings with her a well rounded legal background that will aid in providing our clients with quality representation and results.”
Ashley earned her Juris Doctor degree in 2012, from Mitchell Hamline Law School. She participates in many membership organizations tailored to Commercial Real Estate such as the Minnesota Commercial Association of Real Estate/Realtors and NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.