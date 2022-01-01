COVID’s grip
COVID’s business impact
In the Jan. 22 issue, we illustrated how businesses were adapting to the pandemic in the news package with three stories that had the overarching headline “Navigating the Pandemic.”
The lead story “Breakfast café struggles to get through COVID,” detailed the many issues it took to run a restaurant with restrictions on businesses.
“COVID-19 forces women’s boutique store to get creative with marketing” detailed how a retail establishment could thrive with the restrictions, and “Caterer transforms KC Hall into the Stillwater Event Center” told the story of a local entrepreneur who was daring enough to purchase an event center in the midst of the pandemic when large gatherings were banned.
From the café story: “A married couple bought a restaurant planning to restore the place to its former glory days, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought their plans to a screeching halt and they had to pivot.” We detailed the many restrictions placed on restaurants during the height of the pandemic, and how difficult it was to run a restaurant. The breakfast café did make it through and is still operating.
From the boutique story: “Camille Williams purchased the Mainstream Boutique franchise store in Oak Park Heights in January just months before the coronavirus pandemic temporarily closed all non-essential businesses. When the first closure hit — and the Boutique’s doors were locked to the general public — Williams and store manager Kate Ellison brainstormed how the business could survive, and they started posting videos showcasing the store’s clothes on Facebook videos six days a week.” The store’s owner credited the videos with helping
From the event center story: “Stillwater native Todd Scheel, owner of Scheel’s Catering, purchased the KC Hall in Stillwater in June 2020, started remodeling and changed the name to the Stillwater Event Center, 1910 Greeley St. S., Stillwater. While Scheel purchased the event center in the middle of the pandemic, it wasn’t like he was starting from scratch on a new business because he ran his catering business out of KC Hall’s kitchen.
An update to the boutique story: According to a press release sent to the Gazette on Nov. 17: Mainstream Boutique’s success helped the business grow in November the boutique tripled its space in the strip center down from Kowalski’s Market in Oak Park Heights.
School during a pandemic
With COVID there were several returns to school in the 2019-20 school year as the district bounced between remote learning, hybrid and in-person learning because of the ever-changing nature of the pandemic. In late January and early February 2021, most Stillwater Area Public School District elementary students returned to in-person learning. SAPS high school students returned to the classroom in March. The district has stuck with in-person learning ever since. Even for Minnesota, having a first day of school happen when it’s actively snowing is a bit odd. We detailed the students’ return in the Feb. 12, 2021, paper with the story “School’s back: Elementary students return to classrooms.”
Illustrating just how much of a grip COVID had on everything, on the front page next to the school return story we ran “Stonebridge Elementary moves to distance learning for two weeks.” Where the number of cases forced students into distance learning at that school for two weeks.
From the “School’s back” story: “Following nearly a year of students learning in different ways necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the
Stillwater Area Public Schools is slowly returning all its ‘On-the-Dial’ learners back to the classroom. Students in kindergarten through second grade enrolled in the Stillwater Area School district’s ‘On-the-Dial’ program returned to classes on Jan. 27. To follow a slow roll out plan, elementary school students in third through fifth grade returned to the classroom on Feb. 10.
In-person meetings return
In spring as COVID restrictions loosened, with readily available vaccines, the school board returned to in-person meetings and the Stillwater
City Council (along with other cities and the county) would follow suit shortly after. We didn’t run a story detailing the school board’s in-person return, but instead tied it into other coverage about the district’s budget in the May 21 issue with a photo of board members meeting in-person. In that issue, we published the “COVID-19 restrictions easing: In response to COVID rules lessening SAHS will host in-person graduation, parade, party and prom.” A story that localized statewide news coverage about Gov. Tim Walz continuing to ease COVID restrictions.
From the story: “Gov. Tim Walz said May 13, that the state will allow people to ditch their masks meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, an announcement that followed new federal recommendations on face coverings, the Associated Press reported. Walz signed executive orders May 14 ending the mask mandate he enacted by emergency authority in July 2020, although state health officials recommend that people who are not fully vaccinated or may be asymptomatic either get their shots or keep wearing masks. …”
Most events return
As the COVID restrictions were removed, many annual events started to return to the St. Croix Valley; however, one of the larger events “Lumberjack Days” was cancelled.
From the “Lumberjack days axed” story published on June 11: “The Locals on June 7 posted on its website that Lumberjack Days will not happen this year. ‘Our hands were tied for so long because of the ever-changing COVID restrictions. For that reason, (we) were unable to secure any of the significant sponsorship funds required to put on Lumberjack Days.”
While Lumberjack Days was unfortunately axed, two large events were able to be held this summer: The Washington County Fair and Stillwater’s Lift and Loop celebration. With the return of the fair we put together a long news pieces and photo essay (using historical photos thanks Washington County Historical Society Executive Director Brent for providing those) depicting 150 years of the fair to preview the event in the July 30 article: “After 2020 cancellation for COVID, Washington County Fair returns to celebrate 150 years”
From the story: “For around 150 years the Washington County Fair holds an annual event celebrating agriculture, livestock and promoting general merriment. This year it’s coming back — after being cancelled for COVID last year — to celebrate its 150th anniversary. WCHS Executive Director Peterson wrote an essay depicting a history of the county fair since its inception in 1871.”
As for the bridge celebration, it was originally scheduled for May 15 to May 16, 2020. The original celebration was cancelled because of COVID restrictions.
From the “Decades in the making: City, community organizations honor completion of lift and loop trail” story published on July 30: “Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) cut a purple and green ribbon while standing on the historic lift bridge in downtown Stillwater on a late sunny Saturday morning. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held to signify the opening of the Historic Lift Bridge to bike and pedestrian traffic, which was the final piece needed to complete a 4.7 bike and pedestrian loop trail connecting Minnesota and Wisconsin.”
School board issues
Board shuffle continues
In non-COVID related coverage, the Stillwater Area School board started 2021 with five new faces who were elected to the board in November 2020, all five were endorsed by the St. Croix Education Association, the teacher’s union. The five often vote similarly on issues and often faced opposition from Liz Weisberg and Tina Riehle. Even with the change at the start of the year, the board continued to evolve in 2021 as highlighted by the excerpts from the following stories:
‘Weisberg steps down’
From the story: “At the end of the Independent School District 834 Stillwater School Board meeting on July 22, director Liz Weisberg tendered her resignation. ‘This is officially my last board meeting as I’m resigning effective immediately,’ Weisberg said in a prepared statement. ‘Those that have been watching or attending meetings know I have asked repeatedly for administration to implement the letters training approved by the previous board.’ Weisberg said she did not understand the reluctance to implement the training.”
‘Onken steps down ...’
From the story: “Matt Onken resigned from his Independent School District 834 Stillwater Area Schools Board of Directors position. In a statement released on Sept. 16, Onken said his resignation was effective Sept. 17… ‘I am grateful for your support during the election a year ago, especially your donations of time and finances,’ Onken wrote in his resignation letter. ‘However the divide in our community is beginning to impact my physical and mental health as well as my work and homelife.’”
‘Votava appointed to school board’
From the story: “Vivian Votava was appointed to the Stillwater
Area Schools Board during its meeting Thursday Oct. 7. Three candidates interviewed for the vacant board position on the Stillwater Area Schools Board of Directors during a special called meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Using ranked choice voting for all three candidates, five of the six board members ranked Votava as their top choice.”
‘Kelzenberg elected...’
From the story: “Pete Kelzenberg was elected to the Independent School District 834 board of directors on Nov. 2, according to early unofficial election returns from the Minnesota Secretary of State. Kelzenberg beat Don
Hovland by 8,391 to 3,474 votes. He won with 60.14 % of the vote. Jessica L. Johnson organized a write-in campaign. It is unknown how many votes she received. However, 2,087, or about 15%, of district residents voted for a write-in candidate.” Those vote tallies are now official as the school board certified the election.
Levy renewals
The biggest news event for the school district also came during the November Election when residents living the Stillwater Area School
District’s boundary approved the renewal of the district’s operating levy and also OK’d the district’s first ever tech levy.
From the story (first published on Nov. 2, the night of the election, and updated throughout the week) “ISD 834 operating levy renewal passes:” “The Independent School District 834 renewal of its operating levy passed on Nov. 2 with 9,777 yes votes to 7,542 no votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Minnesota Secretary of State. Stillwater Area Public Schools Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt said in a phone interview with the Gazette on Nov. 3 that she was thrilled.
From the operating levy story: “We are just grateful; we will plan well and be very effective and efficient with the dollars that have been provided for us, because we know that we need to roll up our sleeves and focus on academic achievement — especially after the past two years with the pandemic,” she said. “We also know there are social, emotional and mental health supports we need to provide.”
From the “ISD 834’s tech levy passes” (also published on the night of the election) story: “While the operating levy won by a decent majority, 9,777 yes votes to 7,542 no votes, the tech levy won by only 532 votes with 8,923 yes votes to 8,391 no votes. ‘There are basic necessities regarding tech, and the levy will help the district achieve those basic needs, Stillwater Area Public Schools District Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt said. ‘This will be a game changer for many, many students.’”
Big decisions
The SAPS board made a few controversial and impactful decisions this year. First in a 6-1 vote the school board approved the sale of Withrow
Elementary as we detailed in the Nov. 12 story: “School board OKs Withrow sale” concluding a six-year fight over the issue.
From the story: “The Stillwater Area Public Schools Board of Directors voted 4-1 on Nov. 4 to accept an offer for its vacant Withrow Elementary School in Hugo from a private school company. The anonymous private school is offering approximately $1.4 million… The closure of Withrow along with two other SAPS elementary schools — Marine and Oak Park — has been a contentious issue since the school board voted to do so in March 2016. The closures were part of a Building Opportunities to Learn and Discover program. Parents not only protested, but filed lawsuits against the district.”
The other large issue was district also approved boundary changes we detailed the changes in a few stories as the board led up to the decision.
The last story we ran was “SAPS Elementary school boundaries changing” published on Dec. 17. From the story: “The Stillwater Area Schools District will be moving its elementary school attendance boundaries starting next school year. The changes were made to help address growth and overcrowding in the southern portion of the district. The Stillwater Area Schools Public Schools board of directors voted 5-1 to adopt the changes at its Dec. 9 meeting. Board member Riehle was the sole dissenting vote. Next year’s fifth-and eighth-grade students will be allowed to stay in their current school to finish out their final year in those buildings.”
Most read stories
Those were the most impactful in the community for the year. Here are our top three most read online stories for 2021.
The number one most read story of the year was Washington County Historical Society Executive Director’s May 7 history column: “A brief history of Stillwater’s Prison.”
From the story: ‘In Minnesota back in the 1800s, the warden of the Stillwater Prison was chosen not by their qualifications or their experience, but was purely an appointment made by the Governor. Doing this the Governor could repay some political debts by appointing a staunch supporter to the very respectable position of prison warden.”
The second most read story of the year was “Hovland withdraws from school board race”
From the story: “Don Hovland has unofficially withdrawn from the Independent School District 834 Board of Directors race. He is facing a challenge from Pete Kelzenberg. ‘I have decided to withdraw from the board election,’ Don Hovland wrote in a short email sent on Sept. 21. ‘I think my service connected-hearing loss would not serve me well and it was a very difficult decision, but everyone I have talked to think it was the right decision.’ The pair originally filed to fill a vacant seat caused by the early resignation of Liz Weisberg. The school board appointed Chris Kunze as an interim board member.”
The third most read story this year was written by the Head Engineer at Brookview Elementary School titled “Inside the school walls” and published on Oct. 8. It was originally sent to all of the staff in #834, as a response to some of the contentiousness surrounding the district to highlight the good work occurring inside the school buildings:
From the story: “I’ve served in the early childhood, elementary, junior high, and high school levels, and worked the first, second, and third shifts. I’ve witnessed a lot, and have gotten to know the individual hearts that influence our whole.’ As a custodian, I have the privilege of working in this amazing environment, without being assigned a student, or a class of students. … I’d like to share a few instances that have been emblazoned into my mind. I worked the third shift at Stillwater Area High School concurrently with Zach Sobiech, I never got to meet him, but I followed his courageous battle via the news, and the student newspaper.”
There was much, much more that happened in 2021 and we will continue to provide coverage of the breaking news, features and notable events that happen in the community in the next year. Have a happy and safe 2021.
