Due to the pandemic, the Stillwater Area School Board has been meeting virtually using online video conferencing through Zoom.As students returned to the classroom last week, the board is considering meeting again in person, and staff is evaluating potential meeting locations and their ability to support social distancing.
John Perry, the district’s director of learning technology and design systems, presented four options to the board during its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15.
The options included remaining on Zoom, having meetings in person at Stillwater City Hall; Oak Park Elementary; Stillwater Area High School or Stillwater Middle School.
In terms of a location’s capacity, there is a 300-person limit with Zoom. With physical distancing restrictions in place, Stillwater City Hall has a capacity of about 20; approximately 45 at Oak Park; 67 at Stillwater Area High School and 98 at the Stillwater Middle
School auditorium.
“Those numbers are pretty accurate at the schools because in order to have students in the building we’ve already done studies on each room to determine what the exact capacity is during this time.”
City Hall has one large drawback in terms of capacity.
“There is no way to provide enough space at City Hall for the board to sit,” Perry said. “Whereas we can at all these other locations.”
In the auditoriums at SAPS and SMS there are one or two wired mics that are usually used to address students
during assemblies.
“But none of the (school) locations have a microphone setup like we have at Oak Park or like you’ll find at City Hall where there’s a multitude of microphones for all the board members, and then a (microphone for a) speaker,” Perry said.
To use SAHS or SMS, district staff would need to determine what audio equipment is required. The other decision the board needs to make is if there will be one camera or will they want to use multiple cameras.
Board member Jennifer Pelletier said while kids are heading back to classes in person by alternating in-person instruction and online learning each day for a hybrid learning model, the board should find a way to meet in person again.
“So, I’m an advocate of trying to find a way to move forward with this,” she said.
Pelletier asked if the Oak Park site could work quickly, even if it has less capacity than SAHS or SMS.
Perry responded that Oak Park is ready for board meetings.
Board Chairwoman Sarah Stivland asked what what would happen if a board member has a medical issue or is uncomfortable attending a meeting in person.
“That’s a question I appreciate, and it gives me large amounts of anxiety,” Perry responded. “Anytime we try and run mixed medium where we have some people online and some people in-person there are some challenges.”
In the pre-COVID world, board members have connected remotely into board meetings, and that could be mimicked moving forward.
“Our strategy has been to provide that person with an individual setup that is akin to a person sitting at the table,” Perry said. “So we use a TV; we use the same microphone that the board members normally use, and we use positioning in order to create the general effect that the person is in the meeting room.”
However, the more board members that connect remotely, the more complex setting up the system becomes.
As part of the discussion for in-person meetings, the board must find a cutoff for how many members are allowed to attend remotely, Perry said.
“That way I can ensure we have all the technology available at the site to do that,” he said.
Board member Mike Ptacek asked if the technology was available for a hybrid-model set up for open forum, could commenters attend in person and call in as well.
“The great thing about technology is: It makes everything possible,” Perry responded.
Perry added public comments could run similarly to how they are handled currently via Zoom.
A person could sit at a computer and let each speaker in one at a time on a TV facing the board.
The board took no action on the issue at its Thursday, Sept. 10, board meeting, but will continue the discussion at its upcoming meetings.
“I appreciate that you’ve given us a lot to think about here John. This has been really helpful,” Stivland said. “We will continue this conversation until we figure out what makes the most sense for us going forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.