The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved an application Sept. 15 for a permit for lawful gambling received from Welch Charities Inc. to conduct a raffle at 12300 40th St. N. in Baytown Township in August 2021.
State law allows a permit to be issued to an organization that conducts lawful gambling on five or fewer days and awards less than $50,000 in prizes in one year.
The county is an authorized agent for the permit.
