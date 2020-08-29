The school board voted to approve the hiring of 11 additional teachers to support students this year. This includes two teachers for elementary, seven for middle school and two for the high school. The board also voted to reinstate four custodian positions that were cut as part of last year’s budget reductions. Additional staffing needs will be considered at the Aug. 20 school board meeting.
The district is planning to begin the school year in a hybrid learning model, but may transition to distance learning if COVID rates increase or to in-person Learning if it becomes safe to do so. Additional staff is needed to support students who chose this flexible model of “On The Dial Learning,” as well as the 25% of students in the district who opted for 100% online learning, according to a school press release.
