The history of Stillwater begins with the commercial production of lumber. The industry fed the local economy for 75 years and to this day Stillwater is known as a lumber boomtown. There is another aspect to Stillwater’s early years that has not been noted as much and that would be Stillwater’s agricultural history.

Not only was Stillwater the home of five lumber mills at one time (including the mill on the other side of the river) but it was also the market to which farmers would bring their goods. Several flourmills dotted the streetscape of Stillwater but the one that was the most visible was the Florence Mills.

Load comments