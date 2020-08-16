I always lived near woods as a child. As a young child I lived near small woods and as a teenager I lived near bigger woods. I always loved to go into the woods by myself. No one ever told me that woods are scary, and I found them profoundly comforting. Back then parents assumed that their kids were safe and did not expect to know exactly where they were. I was never told that I was gone too long.
The woods felt like my true home, where I could most be myself, as part of nature. To me the most splendid and ornate palace would not have been as wondrous as the trees and wildflowers. The bigger woods I lived near as a teenager had Minnehaha Creek running through it. Sometimes I put on old tennis shoes and walked down the center of the creek, watching red-winged blackbirds and feeling like a moose.
After high school I immediately got an apartment in South Minneapolis. Rent was $75 a month including utilities and I paid all of my expenses working two days a week. I enjoyed the diversity of people in the area. I also enjoyed the questioning of mainstream lifestyles that were a part of the times. But I also missed the woods. After eight years in the city I had the opportunity to care take someone’s farm in northern Minnesota in between Bemidji and Red Lake. It was mostly woods, with only small areas cleared. The owner was living in Minneapolis and deciding whether or not to sell the farm. I moved to the farm. The woods were deep and unspoiled, and included a small lake, with a pair of loons, far away from any road. From the farm the only evidence of other humans was one other farm visible in the distance. The silence was so deep that it seemed to have a sound of its own. I wondered if I was faintly hearing my blood moving through my blood vessels like tiny rushing rivers. The night sky was filled with brilliant stars and seemed somehow bigger than the sky elsewhere. Peace was tangible -- something I could feel supporting me as I walked through it.
After 1½ years the owner sold the farm. I was missing the diversity and cultural freedom of the city but I knew that I could not live away from woods again. In 1981 I bought a house in White Bear Township, which has no lawn ordinances. A 5-acre woods is a short walk away and I was able to buy about an acre of it. I decided to also grow my yard into woods. My back yard was a lawn with a few trees. Now it is woods, and I see a solid green canopy from my upstairs window. The deer recognize my voice (deer are very nearsighted) and wait for their treat of cracked corn when they hear me. I am truly home.
