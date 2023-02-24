Feb. 17 through 19 was a warm weekend as Stillwater wrapped up Winterfest celebrations. Downtown and the JX Venue were bustling with fun, games, and people just enjoying the sunny weather. With hot chocolate, beer, games and live music nearly all weekend long, there was no shortage of ways to keep warm during Winterfest.
On Saturday, the JX Venue hosted all-day live music and offered games for people to test their strength, friendships and competitive spirits. A bags tournament lasting several hours long was just one of many. Among the other games were golf pong, send the stork, giant Jenga and golf pool. For feats of strength, participants could also do a rope climb or partake in a stein-holding competition (the steins were filled with water). There was also a photo booth with plenty of props.
Sunday saw the “Puppies and Pumps” show: people could pet and play with puppies brought from For Furever Animal Rescue and watch a drag show. The drag show featured a dedicated dancer with an orthopedic boot on one foot and a high-heeled knee-high boot on the other - hard enough for anyone to walk in, but that didn’t stop this drag queen from performing moves most people could hardly manage in peak health. Another drag queen showed off her musical prowess by playing the trumpet along with Jason Derulo’s song, “Trumpets.” Some excited audience members even twerked with the dancers and did their best to make the dollar bills rain as dancers did bridges or the splits.
As Winterfest came to an end on Sunday, winter itself seemed to have caught a second wind with winter storm warnings beginning Monday morning and lasting through Thursday evening.
