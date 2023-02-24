Feb. 17 through 19 was a warm weekend as Stillwater wrapped up Winterfest celebrations. Downtown and the JX Venue were bustling with fun, games, and people just enjoying the sunny weather. With hot chocolate, beer, games and live music nearly all weekend long, there was no shortage of ways to keep warm during Winterfest.

On Saturday, the JX Venue hosted all-day live music and offered games for people to test their strength, friendships and competitive spirits. A bags tournament lasting several hours long was just one of many. Among the other games were golf pong, send the stork, giant Jenga and golf pool. For feats of strength, participants could also do a rope climb or partake in a stein-holding competition (the steins were filled with water). There was also a photo booth with plenty of props.

