Washington County is seeking community input on a master plan for Square Lake Park.
This initial opportunity to provide input will be available online Aug. 10 through Aug. 23.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public input will be gathered online. See the project website by searching “Square Lake Park Master Plan” on the Washington County website at www.co.washington.mn.us.
Learn about the master plan process and schedule, review existing conditions at Square Lake Park, take the survey, and share ideas on an interactive map.
The comments gathered will inform the master plan and guide future park recreation and natural resource improvements at the park.
Located in May Township, this 25-acre park is a regional feature renowned for its access to some of the clearest waters in the metropolitan region. The park offers a popular swim beach and lake access for boats, scuba divers, paddle boarders, and more.
The Square Lake Park master plan will provide planning and implementation guidance for future park improvements, acquisitions, and natural resource management.
