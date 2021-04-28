The Washington County Historical Society has part-time opening for historic site manager for the Warden’s House Museum in Stillwater.
The Warden’s House Museum was constructed in 1853 for the Warden of the Minnesota Territorial Prison. Over time there were 13 wardens who lived in the house until 1914 when the prison moved to South Stillwater, now Bayport, where it is today. After that the house was occupied by a deputy warden until 1941 when the Washington County Historical Society purchased the house from the state of Minnesota. It was opened as a historic house museum that year and continues as the county museum. The house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
The museum is open from May through October, Thursdays through Sundays noon to 5 p.m., with additional days depending on tours and scheduled events. The position also calls for scheduling tours with local and regional groups and successfully organizing and implementing seasonal events.
The position is year round, part-time with approximately 20-30 hours per week. The application deadline is May 21. For more information write to the Washington County Historical Society, Site Manager Position, PO Box 167, Stillwater, MN 55082-0167, email: information@wchsmn.org or call 651/439-5956. To apply send a cover letter, resume and a list of references to the above address/email, previous historic site experience is preferable.
