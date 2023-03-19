Photographer and storyteller Doug Ohman will be the featured speaker for the Washington County Historical Society annual meeting on Thursday, March 23 at the Stillwater Event Center.
Travel throughout the state of Minnesota with Ohman. He will share images and stories for many types of landmarks that are endangered and disappearing from the landscape. Ohman’s presentation style will be sure to entertain and bring back memories for many as we travel back in time.
A historian and storyteller, Ohman has traveled many back roads in Minnesota over the last 25 years. He has taken thousands of photographs of barns, schoolhouses, churches, libraries, courthouses and other structures that dot the prairies, woodlands and towns of the state.
Many of these structures are disappearing from Minnesota’s landscape. According to the University of Minnesota Extension, over 100 barns annually are being torn down. Soon, according to Ohman, it will be hard to find a barn in any part of Minnesota.
Ohman is a photographer who specializes in historic structures and community landmarks. His photographs have been featured in the Smithsonian Institution’s exhibit “Barn Again! Celebrating an American Icon.” He lives in New Hope, Minn.
The dinner meeting will be at the Stillwater Event Center next door to the Washington County Heritage Center on Thursday, March 23. The event is open to the public and the cost is $25 for WCHS members and $30 for nonmembers. The evening will begin at 5:30 with a social hour, dinner catered by Scheel’s Catering at 6:30 and the annual meeting will be at 7:30. Ohman’s presentation will start shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Seating is limited, and organizers expect a large attendance. Reservations are required.
