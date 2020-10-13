To Pumpkin, or not to Pumpkin, that is the question:

Whether ‘tis nobler to hide from COVID

Or to carve with abandon … Hamlet, sort of.

It was a good year for pumpkins, and you can find stands around Lake Elmo and Stillwater offering a wide selection. While shopping enjoy the sight of gigantic scarecrows, pigs, and bulls, or a 1930 “Girls Rule” tractor. After you have that special pumpkin take a ride around town and enjoy the decorations. Fourth Street south boasts a mansion overrun by ghoulish pirates, while a family down the street sits on the front porch taking their airs.

Load comments