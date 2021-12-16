Clarence Odbody, angel second class, reports for duty in Heaven in the first scene of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” now on stage at The Zephyr Theatre. He is eager, but the Supervisor is dubious. No wonder. Clueless Clarence is 800 years old and hasn’t man-aged to earn his angel wings yet.
But there is a man in trouble down on Earth. George Bailey is desperate, dispirited, and on the verge of suicide. George needs a miracle, and Clarence becomes his unlikely miracle worker.
Patrick O’Brien, 70, a veteran actor and no stranger to The Zephyr stage, brings a high-energy, fun interpretation to this crucial role.
“In the movie version of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Clarence was laconic, dry,” O’Brien said. “But the script is open to a livelier character.”
In O’Brien’s hands, Clarence provides comic relief. In Act One, his Clarence, wearing a bright-red union suit and plaid jacket, is over excited and as impatient as a child. He can barely sit still while the Supervisor relays George’s important backstory. (No small thing, that sitting still. At The Zephyr, Heaven is a perch on top of a tall bookcase, part of the play’s drug store and other scenes. There’s no room to clown around up there.)
But in Act Two, Clarence has donned his “Earth pants” and is ready for action. With a splash, he dives into George’s life. Giddy with enthusiasm, he tries to explain his angel status to a disbelieving George.
Then, the silly angel bungles his drink order. He requests a flaming rum or perhaps a mulled wine with a dollop of nutmeg and dash of cloves at a working-man’s bar. The gruff barkeep is not amused, but the audience is.
“I prefer roles that start out funny, but as the play progresses, become more serious,” O’Brien said. “The laughs engage the audience and prime them for the more challenging message. The old ‘spoonful of sugar that helps the medicine go down.’ “
More challenging message, indeed. What would life be like if you hadn’t been born? George finds out, thanks to his goofy guide Clarence.
It’s a sobering theme, and George is not the only one to finally understand it. When George sees the light, so does Clarence.
“Strange, isn’t it?” Clarence realizes. “Each man’s life touches so many other lives. Y’know, George, you really had a wonderful life.”
With a ring of a bell, the audience knows Clarence — hapless then heroic — has earned his wings. But wait. What might this full-fledged angel do if there were a sequel to “It’s a Wonderful Life”?
Would the Supervisor send him on another live-saving mission?
“Sure, why not?” O’Brien said. “Goodness knows, there are a lot of people who need their eyes opened in the 21st century.”
And O’Brien might be the man for the part. Then he could add it to his other Zephyr roles: Mr. Green in “Clue” (2021); compiler, director, and actor in “Shakespeare LOL” (2021); provocative sole actor in “Fever” (2020); World War I vet in “Heroes” (2019); the reclusive librarian in “Underneath the Lintel” (2019); and Clarence in “It’s a Wonderful Life” (2018, 2019, audio version 2020, and now 2021).
“It’s a Wonderful Life” will be presented through Jan. 1 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $40 adults, $25 students at stillwaterzeph-yrtheatre.org. Cash bar open.
Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance. Production sponsored in part by Cub Food, Water Street Inn, LiftBridge Brewery, DiaSorin, and Xcel Energy.
More holiday cheer
Phil Thompson & Friends, Dec. 22 Pianist and vocalist Phil Thompson, whose “Billy & Elton: The Hits” concert has pleased Zephyr audiences, will return with “A Country Christmas.” Holiday songs old and new will get a country twist with the addition of Pat Frederick on fiddle, Jake Hegna on guitar, and Brian Peters on pedal steel. Phil Thompson & Friends will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $30 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open. Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
