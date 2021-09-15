Last year, planning a fundraising gala was complicated. COVID-19 restrictions limited, among other things, the number of people who could gather inside a venue. But after months of virtual entertainment, The Zephyr Theatre staff was determined to host a live event. The creative solution was “Let the Art Move You,” a riff on an old-fashioned progressive dinner. Small groups of theatre patrons moved among four locations via trolley. Food, drink, and entertainment greeted them at every stop.
“Honestly, I’d never seen such an excited reaction to a gala,” Zephyr’s Development Director Jessica Thienes said. “People had so much fun. And they kept asking, ‘Will you do it again?’ ”
The answer is yes.
This year’s fundraising gala will be held on Sept. 26, and the name and the format will remain the same. The mobile event will have staggered starts and finishes at The Zephyr Theatre.
The Stillwater Trolley Co. will transport guests. At each site, guests will get food, drink, and a bit of song, dance, theatre arts, or visual arts.
“This is a great way to showcase everything The Zephyr has to offer,” Thienes said. “And it again connects The Zephyr with the community.”
What’s new this year will be three venues — The Loft at Studio J and Mad Capper Saloon & Eatery on Main Street, and Lowell Inn on Second Street. Also new will be the entertainers, including theatre pros and students from The Zephyr’s education programs. An online silent auction will open Sept. 25 and close at 2 p.m. Sept. 26, in time for gala-goers to know who has won the items.
“Money raised from the gala will be used to stage upcoming productions, including ‘Clue’ and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ and to support new and ongoing programming for the theatre’s youth education programs,” Thienes said.
Five groups of 30 guests each will leave the theatre at 30-minute intervals starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 26. Tickets are $100 each. For timing and tickets, visit stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
Sustaining members are offered a special deal. Those who buy six tickets, four of which are for guests who are not yet sustaining members, pay $75 each. For these tickets, call Maddy Trumble at 651-342-1542.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.