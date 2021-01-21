She saw him, but Jake hadn’t seen or heard her yet, so Julia quietly closed the door and stepped back into the hotel bathroom. The beveled mirror reflected a hurt agitation unexpected in a recently engaged 34-year-old woman. Maybe the third glass of champagne had been a mistake. Yes, the alcohol was causing her to be overly sensitive.
Get a grip. This is so insignificant. He cannot read your mind. You need to communicate in an adult relationship. All true statements. Yet.
She couldn’t seem to shake the memory of her 18-year-old self in a modest room in a Scottish bed and breakfast. Staying there had been an indulgent splurge for them. Daniel had insisted she have the first shower and she was grateful to soap up under hot running water after days of hiking and sleeping rough.
Daniel hadn’t heard her reenter the room as he adorkably danced around the bed (was he trying to shimmy?), singing “Queen’s” latest hit song. She smiled, watching him check the pillows—handling each one to verify which was the softest, flattest. She had witnessed this before. Both of them were stomach sleepers and preferred a flat pillow.
“There goes my ba-a-by. She knows how to rock and roll.”
Hips wiggling, he rounded the foot of the mattress.
She watched as he judged the winning pillow. He picked it up and placed it on her side of the bed, smoothing the wrinkled pillowcase with a tender stroke of his hand.
Startled, he looked up grinning as she joined in the chorus. And dropped her towel.
“Crazy little thing called love.”
She shook her head, derailing that circular thought train. Julia then secured the plush towel around her body and opened the bathroom door to join Jake. He had already showered and was in bed having just placed the softest flattest pillows under his head.
