HUDSON Wisc. — The Season’s Gallery’s March First Friday Exhibit “Nature forms” that opened on Friday March 5 will run until the end of the month.
The showcase features works from three artists. Their work explores of the colors and forms found in nature.
Megan Moore searches for calming harmony in her paintings that capture the pattern and asymmetry found in nature.
Jodi Reeb explores the rhythms, patterns, and forms of environmental elements through her aluminum and encaustic works.
Colleen Riley’s ceramics are elegant and inviting to the touch, and reveal the layers, composition, and textures of her rural landscape.
This exhibit is on display until March 28 at the gallery, 401 Second St. Hudson, Wisconsin.
The gallery requires masks and limits visitors to 10 at a time. Physical distancing also is encouraged. Private appointments are available as well.
