The Phipps will reopen in September after undergoing an extensive renovation of the main lobby and common areas of the Center as it announced the upcoming 2021-2022 theater season.
“We are beyond thrilled to be able to plan a full season of programming again at full capacities,” Darby Lunceford, The Phipps Executive Director said in a press release from the theater.
“This moment is quite extraordinary, not only as we emerge from COVID, but also being able to welcome audiences and participants back to a newly designed building with contemporary and updated spaces. We can’t wait for everyone to experience the new Phipps!”
The season will kick off Sept. 18 with a performance by country musician Mo Pitney.
Other highlights include the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street,” a Halloween treat with “The Phantom of the Opera,” Grammy-Award winning guitarist Pat Donohue, “The Addams Family the Music”al presented by the Phipps Children’s Theater and blues and gospel singer-song writer Annie Mack, New Year’s Eve performances from the annual favorite Collen Raye and the “Chicago” tribute
“As we looked at planning this season, we wanted to bring as many artists and programs back as possible that were cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic,” states Lunceford. “I think we ended up with a wonderful mix of returning events and new ones as well creating a dynamic and vibrant season.”
Other highlight of the upcoming season will include the band “Transit Authority,” Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, the return of The Phipps Festival Chorus and cabaret performances by the St. Croix Valley Opera
Season ticket packages are now on sale, starting at only $12 per show.
Individual tickets will go on sale in early September.
Full season details can be found on The Phipps website at ThePhipps.org/Event/2021-2022-Season-Announcement.
