All high school age students in Eastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin can now submit works for inclusion in the annual Virtual Area High School Art Exhibition presented by The Phipps Center for the Arts.
One submission per artist will be accepted. Guidelines for submitting digital images, including tips for photographing the artwork, can be found at www.thephipps.org/event/call-for-artists-annual-area-hs-exhibition/. The deadline is April 12.
In conjunction with this virtual exhibition, The Phipps is offering a scholarship opportunity that will be awarded to a graduating senior who plans on majoring in art in for the Fall 2021. Winkie and Bill Coyne created the annual scholarship in memory of MaryLu Brown, whose life and love of art inspired many. The application for this scholarship also can be found at www.thephipps.org/event/call-for-artists-annual-area-hs-exhibition/.
For more information, contact Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715.386.2305, extension 103.
