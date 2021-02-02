This extraordinary dollhouse was donated to Washington County Historical Society in order to fulfill the wishes of the designer, and creator of this little masterpiece; LaVonne Derousseau, teacher at Eagle Point Elementary in Oakdale. Her longtime friend Sandra Witte donated it along with a note saying that LaVonne had passed on and her wish was that her dollhouse would benefit a local charity.
Linda Besk, RM Realty, who after 38 years in the real estate business knows home values; saw it while attending the Washington County Historical Society fundraiser. She thought they could raise more money if it was auctioned through EBay. Linda bought it and put it up on EBay for auction, also posting it on Facebook.
Enter Lyndi Limborg and her sister Kali Higgins! They saw the posting and recognized it as their Godmother’s dollhouse, they immediately decided that it should be back in the family and should be given to their mother who was Derousseau’s best friend and fellow teacher. Derousseau had passed so quickly, and with COVID there was no memorial service, so they thought the dollhouse would help their Mom find closure in her passing and provide a constant reminder of her friend.
The bidding started… by the end of the EBay auction the bidding was getting furious, only seconds left while they were bidding against another party, the price going up quickly; the girls just kept upping their offer and when the auction ended, it was theirs! They do feel that there was a little heavenly help however as it was the last second that their bid was accepted.
This story has a happy ending; along with LaVonne’s longtime housemate and friend Sandra Witte, a check in an envelope stating: On Behalf of LaVonne Derousseau, Linda J Besk hereby presents a check in the amount of $1,200.00 to both the Hope House of the St Croix Valley and to the Washington County Historical Society. Mission accomplished!
