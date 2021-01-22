In the sweater from my mother-in-law from the year she was ambushed

by Scotland’s summer chill on her one European vacation,

its vanilla sleeves have caramelized by my years leaned on this desk.

Woolen armor once defended the fishermen from the rake of the North Sea.

Each man’s family knit its own pattern of honeycomb and purl, seeds and ridges,

to please the eye and identify the body.

When you were a toddler, Godson, I knit you a sweater

the color of a horse chestnut, rolled at the neck. But you fled, screaming,

from this headless thing with arms.

Other haunts pursue you now. For those, I have no sweater.

But here is our rugged love, your own hobbled faith, and the tattered hem of the earth,

to knit into a cape of holy cloth to draw close against the steel twilight.

Paula Foreman is a writer and founder of Encore Farm, a three-acre farm outside of Stillwater specializing in heirloom dry beans. She lives in St. Paul.

Load comments