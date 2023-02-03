Dominick Tamburo, a freshman at Stillwater Area High School, was crowned King Frost LXXIII Jan. 7 for the 2023 Winter Carnival. The event took place at Rice Park and featured an array of winter activities, food, beverages, and entertainment.

Dominick’s family has been very active in the St. Paul Winter Carnival for over 20 years. Jennifer Tamburo, Dominick’s mother, was named East Wind Princess in 2005. She also served as president of the Winter Carnival Ambassador Board and board of directors of the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation.

Load comments