Dominick Tamburo, a freshman at Stillwater Area High School, was crowned King Frost LXXIII Jan. 7 for the 2023 Winter Carnival. The event took place at Rice Park and featured an array of winter activities, food, beverages, and entertainment.
Dominick’s family has been very active in the St. Paul Winter Carnival for over 20 years. Jennifer Tamburo, Dominick’s mother, was named East Wind Princess in 2005. She also served as president of the Winter Carnival Ambassador Board and board of directors of the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation.
“You could say he has grown up with it,” said Jennifer. “He even went as King Boreas for Halloween one year when he was in kindergarten. It was a 16-year run for me and it’s going to be fun to see this experience through the eyes of Dominick.”
“These programs are great for young adults,” said Jennifer. “We already see growth in him from this experience through the candidate process to being crowned. It’s wonderful seeing Dominick experience the winter carnival as a legend character. It will be an experience he will carry with him for life.”
Growing up, Dominick’s mother and family’s involvement in the Winter Carnival influenced his desire to make his own mark on the 137-year-old tradition.
“It was a dream come true and a pretty emotional experience being crowned,” said Dominick. “I am excited to go to events with children, parades, volunteer and be involved with community celebrations.”
In his free time, Tamburo enjoys cooking and experimenting with food, playing video games, and hanging out with his friends. Currently, he is on the Stillwater hockey team and plays baseball for Lake Elmo. He hopes to one day be a chef and to own his own restaurant.
