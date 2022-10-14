Exploring the Arts – The Golden Age of the Ghost Story

If you love a good spooky story, explore the golden age of the ghost story with former professor Steve Schroer. On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m., we’ll look at the emergence of the ghost story as a formal genre. For example, did you know that “the Turn of the Screw” refers to a bad situation getting worse, and derives from thumbscrews, a medieval torture device? In addition to covering the classics by Henry James and Charles Dickens, Steve will introduce you to stories and authors you may never have heard of. Steve’s favorite ghost story is “How Fear Departed from the Long Gallery” by E.F. Benson.

Load comments