Stillwater resident, Zack Thelen-Liebl (Zachariah Jones) has published a paranormal murder mystery. The book, “Chasing Shadows: Genesis,” is the first book in a trilogy set in Saint Paul, circa 1924, surrounding the character Jarek Videni, an intuitive/spiritualist and amateur detective.

Author Jennifer Cyphers has said of the book, “Setting the mood through well-described visuals as well as with turn of the century dialogue that embraces vocabulary and a rhythm that captures just the right vibe. I fell immediately into the story as well as I would have had I been viewing it on the big screen… There is no shortage of suspense in author Jones’ story!”

