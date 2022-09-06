Stillwater resident, Zack Thelen-Liebl (Zachariah Jones) has published a paranormal murder mystery. The book, “Chasing Shadows: Genesis,” is the first book in a trilogy set in Saint Paul, circa 1924, surrounding the character Jarek Videni, an intuitive/spiritualist and amateur detective.
Author Jennifer Cyphers has said of the book, “Setting the mood through well-described visuals as well as with turn of the century dialogue that embraces vocabulary and a rhythm that captures just the right vibe. I fell immediately into the story as well as I would have had I been viewing it on the big screen… There is no shortage of suspense in author Jones’ story!”
The book tells the story of Sarah O’Connell, a socialite and spiritualist who, in 1924 is brutally murdered. The local authorities do not have a single suspect. After receiving an anonymous letter, Jarek Videni, a young intuitive from New York City, travels to the American Midwest to help solve the case. However, Jarek learns quickly that there is no single suspect in the case because everyone in the house is a suspect… even the spirits.
This unsolved case is surrounded with mystery, horror, and a dark presence that fills the family’s home and calls out to Jarek. This presence is watching… waiting… and listening.
Jarek must use his gifts to read the cards, reach beyond the veil, uncover the many secrets that haunt the O’Connell mansion, and find the killer before they strike again. But will he be able to solve this case before it’s too late?
Zachariah Jones (Zack Thelen-Liebl) was born and raised in Minnesota. His first job at age 14 was at Willmar Public Library. Jones currently serves as a Battalion Executive Officer full-time for the Minnesota Army National Guard. He is a longtime lover of books, lover of mysteries, and lover of everything that has to do with the world unseen by most. He resides in Stillwater, with his husband and dog.
“Chasing Shadows: Genesis” will be published by Water Sign Books. It is available to pre-order now through local bookstores, Bookshop.com, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.
