Longoria’s design, which will appear on T-shirts at the Twins’ Sept. 13 game. (Image courtesy of Jimmy Longoria)

On Tuesday, September 13, when the Minnesota Twins take on the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, the first 5,000 fans through the gate will receive a T-shirt featuring the art of Stillwater artist Jimmy Longoria.

Longoria’s design is one of five from Minnesota artists that the Twins have chosen to feature on T-shirts this season. His design comes when it does, in September, to coincide with Latino Heritage Month.

