St. Croix Valley Opera’s is in the middle of its “Bridge to Growth” fundraising campaign during the month of November.
SCVO hopes to raise a total of $10,000 to help them move into the 2022 season with the financial momentum to accomplish their goals. As with many, many arts organizations, SCVO’s 2020-2021 season was a financial challenge, according to a press release from the organization The group now plans a full summer of activities in 2022 which includes a summer vocal institute, Vocal Competition, Performing Arts Fair, and the flagship event: Opera on the River
Anyone who donates to SCVO during November’s “Bridge to Growth” Celebration Campaign, will be added to the group’s VIP list, which gives the donor access to special events. In addition, donors giving donate $50 or more, will receive either an SCVO water bottle or a commemorative “Opera on the River 2021” T-shirt.
‘By Special Request’
“By Special Request” is a first-of-its-kind fundraising concert featuring St. Croix Valley Opera’s co-founders Obed Floan and Megan Wagner, pianist Nathan Cicero, and a special appearance by soprano Solveig Neseth. As they kicked off their “Bridge to Growth” fundraising season on Nov. 1, Floan and Megan took your song requests within the standard repertoire for a donation to perform them in this unique concert format. The event will be held on Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 Fourth St., Stillwater, and live streamed online.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.SCVOpera.org/Support.
