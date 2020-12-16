Opera

The St. Croix Valley Opera will host its annual New Year’s celebration online this year.

St. Croix Valley Opera, in partnership with Lead Sheep Productions and The Phipps Center for the Arts, New Year’s Eve Extravaganza will be a little different this year as the event will be held via a livestream starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. This special evening of music, laughter, and stories is being pre-recorded at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson Wisconsin.

The show will feature vocalists and entertainers Colleen Raye, Jennifer Eckes, Anna Hashizume, and Mark Billy; Members of the St. Croix Valley Jazz Orchestra, and pianist Nathan Cicero, and special appearances from Allen Michael Jones of Minnesota Opera, and local “American Idol” celebrity artist Reed Grimm. The

Tickets are $37.

For more information, artist bios, and ticket sale link, visit www.scvopera.org/nye-extravaganza

For questions about the event, email Anna Gwaltney, Arts Programming Associate for SCVO at anna@scvopera.org or call 612-404-9265.

