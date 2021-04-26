St. Croix Festival Theatre is reopening after a year closed due to COVID-19.
Like many businesses worldwide, the past year provided unique struggles for St. Croix Festival Theatre. The local professional theatre is reopening its season to in person live entertainment starting in May with a staged reading of Red by John Logan and then its first fully produced show in June with Sense and Sensibility.
“The challenges of social distancing guidelines with live entertainment and remaining safe were daunting,” explained Isaac Bont, Festival’s marketing director. “We have spent a great amount of time coming up with a social distancing protocol for live theatre that protects our audience, performers, and staff that isn’t overly demanding, but thorough and thoughtful.”
“We’re so excited to have audiences experience the magic of live theatre together with our performers again,’ Executive Artistic Director Jason Richards said. “We have a bright, beautiful season with lots of laughs and love to celebrate the reopening not only of theatre but of the world after such a difficult year.”
St. Croix Festival Theatre, 125 N Washington St., St Croix Falls, Wisconsin, reopens for live entertainment with their season beginning in May with a staged reading of Red by John Logan. Learn about their upcoming season and COVID-19 safety protocol at their website: festivaltheatre.org
