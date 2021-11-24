St. Croix Ballet’s 30th annual Stillwater Nutcracker, directed by Susan Hovey, will be held at the Stillwater Area High School from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28.
“It’s been 730 days since St. Croix Ballet has graced the Stillwater Stage”, Hovey said. “We are back strong and able to celebrate the studio’s 30 years of Nutcrackers.
Hovey noted she was impressed with the dancers’ ability to keep their skills sharpened during the pandemic.
“It is a testament to their grit and dedication to the art of ballet. The audience will be thrilled with the near professional level of talent performing on the Stillwater stage.”
The Nutcracker’s most challenging female role – the Sugar Plum Fairy, will be performed by White Bear High School senior Megan Van Ostrand and Stillwater Area High School junior Clare Wessel. The Snow Queen will be danced by Heidi Neuman and Mimi Wicks, a senior and junior respectively at St. Croix Prep.
Adele Bodensteiner, a Mahtomedi High School sophomore and Rosalia Eichten, also a sophomore hailing from Stillwater Area High School will dance the beloved role of Clara. The Arabian Princess will be performed by Kylin Schwartz and Violet Redstone, both of St. Croix Prep.
Will Kratz, St. Croix Ballet and Minnesota Ballet (Duluth) alum and also a teacher at St. Croix Ballet, will perform the Sugar Plum Cavalier. Joseph Kratz will dance the role of Nutcracker Prince.
Ukrainian Nesiyan Tobak, who has taught Ukrainian Character Dance at St. Croix Ballet for more than 20 years, will again perform the role of Herr Drosselmeyer.
Performances are on Thanksgiving weekend: Friday, Nov. 26th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $22. Tickets may be purchased online at www.stcroixballet.com.
