Soprano Gina Hanzlik and harpist Amy Nam were scheduled to perform at The Zephyr Theatre on March 27, 2020. But their concert was postponed — and then canceled — as the pandemic persisted and life as we knew it shut down.
So it is with great joy, Hanzlik said, that there is a new performance date — Aug. 20 — for the debut of their “An Evening of Melody.”
Nam and Hanzlik will perform music from classical composers, including Claude Debussy and Richard Strauss, as well as contemporary ones. All of Hanzlik’s songs are based on poetry, such as “A Red, Red Rose,” written by poet Robert Burns with music composed by Peter Dayton.
“Both harp and soprano create a celestial sound,” Hanzlik said.
Thematically the program is about dusk and dawn, the transitions between beginnings and endings, she said. It is carefully curated to soothe and heal, Nam added.
“An Evening of Melody” — with a few tweaks — is the same program the women planned to perform 17 months ago, but now it seems even more relevant.
“Each piece now speaks to a moment from the past several months of COVID,” Hanzlik said.
The pair are excited to perform with a live audience in an intimate performance space, like The Zephyr.
The two women are also excited to finally perform together. The last time they saw one another was in November 2019.
They met at McGill University in Montreal when both were earning degrees — and coveted awards — between 2016 and 2018.
Even pre-pandemic, their collaboration was a long-distance relationship. Nam, 27, lives in Minneapolis and is a professional freelance harpist who teaches, performs and composes music. Hanzlik, 30, who was raised in Somerset, Wisconsin, is based in Brooklyn New York, where she is a freelance performer, educator, and a Teaching Artist for the Metropolitan Opera Guild.
During the COVID crisis, the women communicated electronically and continued to hone their individual skills. They will reconnect the week prior to The Zephyr performance to put the finishing touches on their performance.
That concert will end with “Morgen,” based on a poem by John Henry Mackay and set to music by the German composer Strauss. “Morgen” means “tomorrow,” and the poem states: “Tomorrow the sun will shine again.”
For these women and their audience, it’s a hopeful start to performing again, and a hopeful end — fingers crossed — to the pandemic.
“An Evening of Melody” with Gina Hanzlik & Amy Nam will be presented at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 inside at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $22 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Steampunk
meets Shakespeare
Alert members of the audience attending The Zephyr Theatre’s production of “As You Like It” will be able to spot some unusual embellishments — a gear here, a steam pipe there along with wheels and cogs.
The subtle steampunk aesthetic — period clothing made “modern” by the addition of mechanical elements — appealed to director Randal Berger.
“I wanted to explore the contrast of industry and nature,” he said. “That seemed appropriate for this play.”
“As You Like It,” one of Shakespeare’s comedies, opens with scenes in court, a world in which power is derived from heavy elements of industry, Berger said. It’s a powerful, yet restrictive, setting. Look carefully for telltale signs of the steampunk theme on costumes where metal buttons replace wood ones.
By contrast, when key characters are banished to the Forest of Arden, they are free from manmade restrictions and can find true happiness in nature, Berger said. It’s a place where honest friendships flourish and love conquers all.
But even within that idyllic setting, there will be a reminder of the proper orderliness of court. At stage right, a clever scene-setting sign full of gears will keep the audience on track.
“As You Like It” is one part of The Zephyr’s Shakes Faire. Other performances include “Shakespeare LOL,” a 60-minute romp through some of the bard’s comic scenes, and “The Amazing Cowboat,” a puppet show.
The Zephyr Theatre’s Shakes Faire will be presented Aug. 11-15 at Valley View Park, 5421 N. Osgood Ave., Oak Park Heights. The faire will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11-13 and from noon to 9 p.m. Aug. 14 and 15.
Bring chairs or blankets. Bring a picnic or buy snacks and drinks at the faire. Oak Park Heights is hosting. Admission is free. Donations are appreciated. For specific times for the three shows — “As You Like It,” “Shakespeare LOL,” and “The Amazing Cowboat” — visit stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
