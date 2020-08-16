I coveted my mother’s pottery collection—gritty chestnut bowls, buttery amber saucers, grey-beige platters molded from earth. Until we went to a pottery fair. A rainbow of ceramics basked in the sun on rough-hewn tables calling, “We belong with you.” I agreed, and became their curator.
My cupboards were remodeled into spaces inhabited by grey-lacquered saucers, smudgily striped pinch pots, and a large bowl of streaked rust and sand. In one iridescent iron splat, the bowl held a blurry image of an elephant. A companion amidst the shelves.
Mismatched plastic tenants were gradually evicted for new ones. Heavy, bumpy aqua plates, square striped platters, yellow-speckled tea dishes, and funky mugs settled in. My collection frequently left its cubbies to perform its duties—mixing, storing, feeding, serving. The elephant bowl rarely sat idle for long. It anchored my collection, a tether between past decisions and my desired future.
Pottery delicately wrapped in newspaper and sweaters, we moved across the river from Hudson to Minneapolis. My bowl, enrobed in stuffy wool and polyester, suddenly became impatient to be unpacked. It stripped itself of the warm protection and leapt from my hands, collapsing upon the linoleum in a weak crunch. Ten shards scattered across the beige kitchen floor.
They were swiftly gathered, and awaited repair on our small round table. Ceramic glue easily reunited the three largest pieces, but I was now the impatient one, and abandoned my salvage work where it sat. We got everything moved in, yet my bowl never stirred from its spot on the table. Seven fragments cradled in the bottom of the jagged-edged partial repair. My beloved elephantine splotch was miraculously intact, waiting to be reassembled and reside in the cupboard once again.
Before its injury, the bowl was full of salads, plans, popcorn, dreams, soup, and expectations of perfect domesticity. When it shattered, a few hopes also were damaged. I vow to repair my bowl; the fissures and flaws will add character, display resilience. As I piece it together, I will reassemble my expectations, embracing the possibilities that come from unplanned imperfections.
Mari Woltman of Minneapolis is a writer and enjoys cooking, reading, and pestering her adorable cats, Ember and Lotus.
