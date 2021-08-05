Since 2017, Shakespeare in the Park has been a popular production staged by The Zephyr Theatre in local parks in and near Stillwater. Last year, during COVID-19 restrictions, the event was renamed “Shakespeare in the Park…ing Lot” and presented on the outdoor stage in the theatre’s parking lot.
Now, the summer offering returns to a nearby park with a new name and more entertainment. Shakes Faire will be held Aug. 11-15 in a park in Oak Park Heights.
Audiences should like “As You Like It.” In this romantic Shakespearean comedy, Rosalind, daughter of a duke, disguises herself as the shepherd boy Ganymede and offers love advice to Orlando, her secret crush. Meanwhile, Rosalind’s boyishness is so convincing that a shepherdess falls in love with him/her, and in short order Rosalind’s cousin Celia and the fool Touchstone find sweethearts, too.
“As You Like It,” with 15 professional actors, will be the main event at Shakes Faire, but not the only one.
“Shakespeare LOL” will highlight the bard’s wit and humor when veteran Twin Cities’ actor Patrick O’Brien presents comic scenes from several plays. O’Brien, who compiled the scenes, also will direct 11 professional actors through this new family-friendly, but still adult-smart, show. (Teaser: O’Brien even plucked some humor from “Hamlet.”)
And there will be puppets. Minneapolis-based Open Eye Figure Theatre will bring “The Amazing Cow Boat” with its cast of Old World marionettes and other puppets to the park. Puppeteers will tell the story of Charlie and his boat — actually, his bathtub — and his imaginative adventures.
“We changed the name and added events to make the festival more accessible to young kids and families,” said Randal Berger, who will direct “As You Like It” and portray Jaques, a wise but melancholy fool.
Shakes Faire will be presented Aug. 11-15 at an as yet to be disclosed park. Tickets for all Shakes Faire events are $20 for adults and free for kids. For specific location and event times and to get tickets, go to stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
