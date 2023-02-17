Winterfest: an annual community-wide celebration for all things winter in Stillwater, with a mission to engage the Stillwater area community in a vast array of events and opportunities in the mid-winter season that enhance local business revenue and community atmosphere, and support local charities in the process.
As the events of the seventh annual Winterfest kick off on Feb. 17, there is still time to join the festivities and enter into the raffle.
The Parka Pub Crawl is already underway, as of Monday, Feb. 13, and continues until Monday, Feb. 20. If you have a punch card and get at least 10 punches (during the pub crawl and other events), you can win additional prizes. Punch cards can be found at JX Venue or downloaded at www.one23events.com/schedule-of-events-2023.html.
Friday, Feb. 17, features the opening ceremonies, a torch parade, Stillwater’s Got Talent, and live music.
Saturday, Feb. 18, holds all-day live music, a bags tournament and Winterfest games, Winterfest Market, hot chocolate and cash bar, caramelized beer poking, Wisconsin Dash, fireworks, casserole cookoff and cocktail contest.
Sunday, Feb. 19, includes designer purse bingo, closing ceremonies, puppies and pumps drag show, and registration for Stillwater Fat Bike Rally 2023.
Monday, Feb. 20 will see the Winterfest off with a Service Industry Night, offering live music, food, half-priced cocktails, prizes and more.
