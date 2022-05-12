There are all kinds of puppets — from towering Big Bird to delicate shadow puppets to modest sock puppets. Autumn Ness expects to see a marvelous array of unique puppets come to life during a new class offered this summer by The Zephyr Theatre.
Puppetry and Performance, June 27-July 1 at Studio A in downtown Stillwater, is for kids going into grades one through three. This hands-on class, limited to 15 students, will give kids a chance to learn about puppets, make their own, and collaborate on an original story starring their creations.
“First, we go over the basics of storytelling,” Ness said, a theatre professional and teacher. “There needs to be a beginning, middle, and end.”
And within the story arc, there must be conflict.
Ness will encourage the kids to think about a new world and what’s going to happen there. Then, the kids can start to imagine what type of characters — their puppets — will live there and how they will interact to resolve the issues.
Perhaps the setting is another planet and the characters need extra eyeballs or louder voices to inhabit that place. Or maybe the characters are super-powered heroes or even villains. Or even the characters are crazy-smart animals who write poetry and play the banjo.
With all that in mind, the kids then will hit the craft table, which will be littered with fabric, feathers, paper, stuffing, googly eyes and duct tape. Ness and her adult volunteers will be on hand to wield glue guns and help with sharp scissors, but their job mostly will be to sit back and let young imaginations run wild.
“It will be a gloriously messy swamp of scraps,” Ness said.
Each morning during the five-day class, the kids will split the two-hour time frame between creating their dramatic story and making their puppets. By the end of the week, the story will have gelled, the puppets completed, the roles rehearsed and a performance set for family and friends.
This skills-building class, part of The Zephyr’s education programming, is a great introduction to theatre.
“This class shows kids there is more to the arts than they’ve seen before,” Ness said. Puppetry is another art form.”
