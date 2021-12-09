The Zephyr audience will be the first to hear Phil Thompson’s new Christmas show. The Kawai-endorsed pianist and vocalist will deliver the neatly packaged “A Country Christmas” to the theatre Dec. 22.
“I love Christmas shows in general,” Thompson said, who has created several holiday shows and produced many holiday albums featuring a who’s who of Minnesota musicians.
“But I’ve not seen a country spin on a Christmas show,” he said.
So, he has given classic holiday songs like “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “White Christmas,” and “Silver Bells” brand-new arrangements. The songs will be familiar, he said, but the country-correct pacing and vibe will be original.
Beefing up the playlist will be some original songs and also covers of contemporary hits like “Wonderful Christmastime” (Paul McCartney), “Winter Song” (Sara Bareilles), “Driving Home for Christmas”
(Chris Rea), and “Mistletoe” (Colbie Caillat). Intermingled among the songs will be some instrumentals.
“I grew up listening to country music,” Thompson said. “My dad introduced me to it as a child, so ‘A Country Christmas’ is a natural fit for me.”
At keyboard and microphone, Thompson will be flanked by notable Twin Cities musicians — Pat Frederick (of the Minnesota country band Daisy Dillman), fiddle and some vocals; Jake Hegna, guitar; and Brian Peters, pedal steel.
“These are some of the best country session players in the Midwest,” he said.
Thompson, a Minnesota native, met these Twin Cities musicians when creating his popular “Legends of Country” tribute show, which features hits from the ’50s through today by country powerhouses like George Strait, Garth Brooks and Ronnie Milsap. Thompson has been performing this show at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres to a sold-out house for the past four years.
The self-professed country music fan is nothing if not versatile.
Thompson graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2007 with a degree in entrepreneurship. But it didn’t take long for the business grad to figure out his real passion was music.
Thompson has performed on cruise ships sailing from Alaska to Australia to the Caribbean; in shows from Vegas to New York, from Vienna to Shanghai; and at sports events around the world, including three years at the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in New York.
Closer to home, he is seen as WCCO-TV’s “Man About Town,” a performer-turned-reporter who previews and reviews the local arts and entertainment scene. He is also the producer of “Minnesota Holiday,” an annual compilation album that benefits Second Harvest Heartland and is sold at Kowalski’s Markets.
In Stillwater, Thompson is no stranger to The Zephyr.
He has performed his popular tribute show “Billy & Elton: The Hits” at the theatre three times — inside in 2019 and on the outdoor stage in 2020 and 2021. And this month, live and on stage inside, Thompson will be all about “A Country Christmas.” Phil Thompson’s “A Country Christmas” will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $30 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
Zephyr Event Schedule
Sarah Christine and Jamison Murphy, Dec. 8
Indie pop singer Sarah Christine (the Stillwater native known to locals as Sarah Cotner) rocked The Zephyr in July. When she returns with her Festive Vibes Tour, a holiday concert, she will be joined by Minnesota native singer/songwriter Jamison Murphy.
Sarah Christine and Jamison Murphy will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $25 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open. Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
The Riverside Swing Band, Dec. 21
Take a trip down memory lane with “A Vintage Christmas.” The Riverside Swing Band will be playing holiday hits, with fresh and exciting arrangements featuring their horn section and bandleader Kyle Tennis.
The Riverside Swing Band will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $25 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open. Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
