When asked about the first occupants of the St. Croix Valley, most would say New England lumbermen or Native Americans. Even before them, and the ice age, roamed the dinosaurs. These dinosaurs did not look like the friendly pet of “The Flintstones,” or the lovable purple Barney, but closer to the dinosaurs in the movie “Jurassic Park.”

Eventually, the dinosaurs became extinct and much later humans roamed the earth. The only evidence that man has that proves the existence of dinosaurs is their fossil remains. Fossils have been uncovered all across the world, including Stillwater.

