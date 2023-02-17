When asked about the first occupants of the St. Croix Valley, most would say New England lumbermen or Native Americans. Even before them, and the ice age, roamed the dinosaurs. These dinosaurs did not look like the friendly pet of “The Flintstones,” or the lovable purple Barney, but closer to the dinosaurs in the movie “Jurassic Park.”
Eventually, the dinosaurs became extinct and much later humans roamed the earth. The only evidence that man has that proves the existence of dinosaurs is their fossil remains. Fossils have been uncovered all across the world, including Stillwater.
Stillwater began with the buzz of a saw and grew into one of the most important cities in the upper Midwest. As statehood approached for Minnesota, Stillwater was preparing herself as one of its leading cities. On Monday, Feb. 7, 1858, a work crew excavating Myrtle Street uncovered the fossil remains of a mastodon.
The mastodon was an animal much like the elephant. Mastodons first lived in Egypt about 35 million years ago. They spread to Asia, Europe and Africa. They reached America about 12 million years ago, and lived here at least 8,000 years ago.
Tusks of a mastodon were found about eight to ten feet above the base of the hill of Myrtle Street and 36 feet below ground. At the time, the workers did not see any value in the fossils, and broke them into pieces. James Kelly took the fragments he found to A. J. Van Vorhes, the editor of the Stillwater Messenger. Dr. Rhoades also found some pieces of the tusks that the workers dumped off the levy into the river a few days later. Together they put the pieces back together and donated the tusks to the Minnesota Historical Society
The Minnesota Historical Society’s collections and offices were located in the State Capitol building in St. Paul at the time. In 1881, during the legislative session, the Capitol caught fire and burned to the ground. Everyone escaped the blaze, and most items of the historical society were brought out unharmed, except for the tusks. They were destroyed by the disaster.
However, there were a few fragments of the tusk that remained in private hands in Stillwater. It was said that Van Vorhes made a desk set out of the portion he kept. In addition, just a few weeks ago at the Washington County Historical Society, a small piece of the mastodon tusk was discovered with an old label from the Minnesota Historical Society. So, not all was lost in the capitol fire in St. Paul. Some of the prehistoric discovery still exists in Stillwater today.
When we find an arrowhead, ancient flint tool or even a square nail, we think about how old it is, but it is nothing close to what those workers on Myrtle Street found so long ago.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, wchsmn.org.
