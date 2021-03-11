HUDSON, Wisc. — A series of exhibitions in The Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts in will be displayed until April 3, and will feature work by five regional artists. These include handwoven tapestry by Susan Gangsei, of Minneapolis; drawing and mixed media sculpture by Nicole Havekost, of Rochester, drawing, textiles and video by Fawzia Khan of Hopkins; acrylic and mixed media on panel by Christopher Palbicki, of St. Paul and gouache and ink on Masonite by Susan Solomon (St. Paul, Minn.)
Khan expresses her artistic concepts in whatever medium she finds appropriate, including metal casting, wood working, and more recently screen printing, embroidery, and installation. Born in Nigeria to Pakistani parents, she and her family immigrated to the US when she was 12. Khan earned a BA (Biology)/MD at the University of Missouri- Kansas City in 1987 and practiced medicine until her daughter was born. She earned her BFA with an emphasis in Sculpture from the University of Minnesota in 2005.
“Like many child immigrants, I feel I have a foot in more than one culture but do not wholly belong to any. I grew up with certain expectations of my role as a daughter, wife, and mother,” Khan wrote about her work. “Identity, gender roles, veils and barriers are themes that run through my art. While content is the impetus for the work, the purpose of my laborious creative processes is to create beauty and encourage dialogue.”
Khan received a Minnesota State Arts Board Artist Initiative Grant in 2020. Her work is in the collections of Jan Serr and John Shannon, The Warehouse, Milwaukee, and of the Donald M. Fraser Early Childhood Family Development Center, Minneapolis.
Galleries hours are Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. There are extended hours on Saturdays, March 6 and April 3, from noon to 8:00 p.m. and Sundays, and March 7 noon to 5 p.m.
The Phipps is located 15 miles east of St. Paul. Take Hudson Exit 1 off I-94, Highway 35 North, and turn west on Locust Street.
For more information, contact Anastasia Shartin, visual arts
director, at 715-386-2305, extension 103.
